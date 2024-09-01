30 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers

25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for the East Lancashire Derby against Blackburn Rovers

'There have been battles': Scott Parker shares frustration with Burnley players wanting to leave

News you can trust since 1877

Take a look through our gallery of fan pictures:

The stadium was a cauldron of noise as the Clarets played out a 1-1 draw against John Eustace’s side.

A crowd of 21,042 packed out Turf Moor on Saturday for the much-anticipated East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.