30 images as another win gives Burnley fans the joy of six at Swansea City

Just under 900 Burnley fans made the trip to South Wales to see Burnley record a sixth win on the bounce in the Championship.

Vincent Kompany’s table-toppers made it 10 wins from 11 league games as Ian Maatsen’s double sealed another success against Swansea City.

Oliver Cooper pulled a goal back for the home side, but it failed to quell the noise coming from the travelling supporters stationed in the Westacres North Stand.

The Clarets moved six points clear of Sheffield United ahead of the Blades’ trip to Loftus Road and restored their 14-point gap over third place Blackburn Rovers.

Were you pictured by our cameraman at the Swansea.com Stadium?

1. 1 Burnley fans arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium ahead of the Championship fixture against Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

