28 photos of Burnley fans inside Turf Moor as Championship leaders share the spoils with Sunderland

An attendance of 21,462 was inside Turf Moor on Friday night as Championship leaders Burnley were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland.
The Clarets stretched their unbeaten league run to 18 games, and extended their unbeaten run on home soil to 23 games, as Vincent Kompany’s side moved another point closer to promotion.
Were you caught looking down the lens of our matchday photographer’s camera inside the stadium?
1. 1
Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sunderland - Friday 31st March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley
2. 2
Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sunderland - Friday 31st March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley
3. 3
Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sunderland - Friday 31st March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley
4. 4
Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Sunderland - Friday 31st March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley