26 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's Friday night win against Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
A crowd of 20,675 watched on as Burnley reignited their automatic promotion push with a 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

There was a real buzz around Turf Moor at full-time as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 23 games in league and cup thanks to goals from Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson.

Remarkable, Scott Parker’s men have now kept 12 consecutive clean sheets – meaning they’re just two shy of the English record, held by Manchester United in 2008/09.

More importantly, the Clarets now sit just two points behind second-placed Sheffield United, who face league leaders Leeds United at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield WednesdayJosh BrownhillScott ParkerSheffield UnitedLeeds United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice