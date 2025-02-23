26 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's Friday night win against Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor

Remarkable, Scott Parker’s men have now kept 12 consecutive clean sheets – meaning they’re just two shy of the English record, held by Manchester United in 2008/09.

More importantly, the Clarets now sit just two points behind second-placed Sheffield United, who face league leaders Leeds United at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

