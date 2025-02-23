26 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's Friday night win against Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor

There was a real buzz around Turf Moor at full-time as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 23 games in league and cup thanks to goals from Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson.
Remarkable, Scott Parker’s men have now kept 12 consecutive clean sheets – meaning they’re just two shy of the English record, held by Manchester United in 2008/09.
More importantly, the Clarets now sit just two points behind second-placed Sheffield United, who face league leaders Leeds United at Bramall Lane on Monday night.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
