26 images of Burnley fans outside Turf Moor in readiness for the Championship clash with Sunderland

Friday night under the lights at Turf Moor!

By Dan Black
Published 31st Mar 2023, 20:16 BST

The stadium was once again full to the brim as Burnley were back in Championship action.

With the Clarets’ internationals back, and key players returning from injury, it’s all hands to the pump as the table toppers embark on one last push for promotion.

Vincent Kompany’s side are on a 17-game unbeaten run in the second tier, they haven’t been beaten at home in 22 games in all competitions, and they welcome Sunderland to town.

Back-to-back victories, against the Black Cats and North East rivals Middlesbrough on Good Friday, would be enough to secure the club’s return to the Premier League.

Were you captured by our matchday photographer?

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

