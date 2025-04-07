25 stunning pictures of Burnley fans celebrating Coventry City win and going top of the table

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Just over 1,900 Burnley fans were in jubilant mood on Saturday as Scott Parker’s side recorded a hugely significant victory over Coventry City to move top of the table.

Jaidon Anthony was at the double as the Clarets fought back from a controversial offside goal to win 2-1, to extend their unbeaten league run to 27 games.

With Leeds drawing at Luton and Sheffield United losing surprisingly at Oxford, Burnley leapfrogged their rivals into top spot – for the first time since October.

Burnley fans were understandably in celebratory mood at the full-time whistle on Saturday – and our photographer was on hand to snap some stunning pictures.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery of pictures:

Burnley fans celebrating the victory over Coventry City on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans celebrating the victory over Coventry City on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

