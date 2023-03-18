News you can trust since 1877
25-picture gallery as Burnley fans gear up for FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City at the Etihad

Just short of 8,000 Clarets made the trip to the Etihad as boss Vincent Kompany paid former club Manchester City a visit in the FA Cup.

By Dan Black
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:28 GMT

The former Belgium international, who made 360 appearances for the Citizens, winning 10 domestic titles, guided Burnley to the final eight of the competition for the first time in 20 years.

A victory against the odds over Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions would see the Championship leaders rewarded with a trip to Wembley in the semi-final next month.

Were you pictured outside the stadium by our matchday photographer?

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium ahead of their FA Cup Quarter Final fixture with Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

