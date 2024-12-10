25 of the best fan pictures from Burnley's draw against Derby County

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 10th Dec 2024, 23:43 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 10:26 BST
A crowd of 18,818 watched on as Burnley and Derby County played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

The result which leaves the Clarets in third position in the Championship, three points behind leaders Leeds United was the fifth nil-nil draw of the season for Scott Parker's men.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

1. 1

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

2. 2

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

3. 3

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

4. 4

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Derby County.

