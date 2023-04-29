Burnley fans fresh from celebrating winning the Championship at Ewood Park on Tuesday night have arrived at Ashton Gate to watch the Champions final away game of the season.

The Clarets won the corresponding fixture 2-1 at Turf Moor with goals from Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez and Burnley fans will be hoping that they can again come out on top.

Ahead of kick-off, Vincent Kompany said: "We want to finish the season strongly at home.

"We have a role to play in terms of competing.

"I think Bristol City will be different, we are playing against a team that is probably thinking like us towards next season as well and wants to win because that’s what we do.

"It’s about carrying on that momentum and having a positive performance.

"With the Cardiff game, we still have a role to play.

"There’s a lot of teams fighting for their lives and it’s a game where we get to show ourselves one more time in front of our fans.”

Were you pictured outside the stadium by our matchday photographer?

1 . 1 Burnley fans arrive at Ashton Gate ahead of the Championship fixture with Bristol City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2 Burnley fans arrive at Ashton Gate ahead of the Championship fixture with Bristol City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 3 Burnley fans arrive at Ashton Gate ahead of the Championship fixture with Bristol City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . 4 Burnley fans arrive at Ashton Gate ahead of the Championship fixture with Bristol City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales