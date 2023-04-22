25 images of Burnley fans prior to potential Championship title-clinching clash at home to QPR

Burnley can secure the title with victory over QPR at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have the opportunity to capitalise on Sheffield United’s inactivity in the Championship this weekend with the Blades taking on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The league leaders will open up an insurmountable 13-point lead at the top by beating the Hoops, which would also see Vincent Kompany’s men equal the 23-match unbeaten run under Sean Dyche in 2016.

The Manchester City legend, who won the Premier League four times as a player, named a strong side for the visit of the second tier strugglers, with Josh Brownhill returning to action and striker Jay Rodriguez welcomed back into the 18-man matchday squad following a lengthy absence.

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

