BREAKING
25 images of Burnley fans prior to potential Championship title-clinching clash at home to QPR

Burnley can secure the title with victory over QPR at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:45 BST

The Clarets have the opportunity to capitalise on Sheffield United’s inactivity in the Championship this weekend with the Blades taking on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The league leaders will open up an insurmountable 13-point lead at the top by beating the Hoops, which would also see Vincent Kompany’s men equal the 23-match unbeaten run under Sean Dyche in 2016.

The Manchester City legend, who won the Premier League four times as a player, named a strong side for the visit of the second tier strugglers, with Josh Brownhill returning to action and striker Jay Rodriguez welcomed back into the 18-man matchday squad following a lengthy absence.

Were you pictured outside the stadium by our snap-happy photographer?

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of their Championship fixture with QPR knowing victory will seal the Championship title. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

