25 images of Burnley fans in Berkshire as Reading await at the Select Car Leasing Stadium

Thousands of supporters made the trip to Berkshire in hope of seeing the Clarets clinch the Championship title.

Sheffield United’s victory at home to Cardiff City in the division’s early kick-off scuppered those dreams, but the Clarets could take another significant step towards becoming champions against struggling Reading.

A total of 2,100 fans made the journey to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to see if the league leaders could make it 21 games unbeaten as boss Vincent Kompany made six changes for the fixture.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Charlie Taylor, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Scott Twine, Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster came in for the visitors, with Arijanet Muric, Ian Maatsen, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury and Ashley Barnes made way.

Were you pictured outside the stadium by our matchday photographer ahead of kick-off?

