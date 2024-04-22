It marked a successful return to the club’s historic home venue, where the women’s team were playing for only the second time in their history.
Did our photographer snap you at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon?
Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
