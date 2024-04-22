25 images of Burnley fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0

Over 2,000 supporters watched on as the Clarets claimed a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals from Brenna McPartlan and Rhema Lord-Mears, as well as an own goal.
By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:49 BST

It marked a successful return to the club’s historic home venue, where the women’s team were playing for only the second time in their history.

Did our photographer snap you at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon?

Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Fans at Turf Moor as Burnley FC Women beat Liverpool Feds 3-0. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Turf MoorBurnleyLiverpool