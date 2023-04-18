News you can trust since 1877
25 images of Burnley fans at the New York Stadium ahead of Championship meeting with Rotherham United

Another faithful Burnley following travelled to the New York Stadium to see the champions elect meet the Millers on Tuesday night.

By Dan Black
Published 18th Apr 2023, 20:05 BST

And they could be celebrating yet another title triumph in the second tier should the Clarets better Sheffield United’s result at home to Bristol City.

Victory for the visitors would push Vincent Kompany’s table toppers past the 93-point mark set by the club in both 2013-14 and 2015-16, both achieved under Sean Dyche.

"I want us to win the league, I want us to win every game, I want us to go out with a bang,” said the 37-year-old, with the chance to match Reading’s record-breaking points haul still on the cards.

Were you pictured by our photographer at the stadium in South Yorkshire?

