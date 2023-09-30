Burnley fans have arrived at the St. James' Park ahead their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe stands in the way of the Clarets earning their first three points of the season.
Did our photographer snap you arriving at St. James' Park this afternoon?
1. 1
Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 2
Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 3
Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 4
Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard