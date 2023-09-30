News you can trust since 1877
25 images of Burnley fans arriving in Newcastle for Premier League clash

Burnley fans have arrived at the St. James' Park ahead their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe stands in the way of the Clarets earning their first three points of the season.
By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST

Did our photographer snap you arriving at St. James' Park this afternoon?

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at St James' Park for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

