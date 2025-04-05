25 images of Burnley fans arriving in Coventry for Championship fixture against Sky Blues

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 5th Apr 2025, 11:47 BST
Following the 1-0 victory over Bristol City last weekend, the Clarets faithful are hopeful Scott Parker’s men can add another three points with victory over the Sky Blues as the race for an automatic promotion spot heats up.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive in Coventry ahead of the Championship fixture with the Sky Blues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:CoventryClaretsScott ParkerBristol CityTurf Moor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice