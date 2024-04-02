The Clarets faithful are in good spirits after watching the Clarets pick up five points from their previous three fixtures including the 2-1 victory over Brentford last time out at Turf Moor.
Did our photographer snap you arriving to the Turf this evening?
1. 1
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 2
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 3
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 4
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard