25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion

The Clarets faithful arrived at Turf Moor hopeful their side could earn three points against Brighton and Hove Albion in their battle against the drop, but sadly, they had to settle for a point after Josh Brownhill’s opener was cancelled out by an Aro Muric mistake gifting the visitors an equaliser.