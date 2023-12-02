25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for much win fixture against Sheffield United
Burnley fans have arrived at Turf Moor for the relegation six-pointer must win fixture against the Blades.
By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
The Clarets faithful will be hoping to witness the first win of the season at the Turf after losing a Premier League record seven opening games.
Did our photographer snap you arriving at the Turf this afternoon?
1 / 6