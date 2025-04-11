Scott Parker’s men can pile pressure on Leeds United and Sheffield United with a victory tonight, with both sides not playing until Saturday afternoon.
Hannibal comes in to start as the only change from the Derby stalemate, as Josh Laurent makes way.
Did our photographer spot you arriving at the Turf this evening?
1. 1
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 2
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 3
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 4
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.