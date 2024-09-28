25 images of Burnley fans arriving at the Kassam Stadium for Championship fixture against Oxford United

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 28th Sep 2024, 14:51 BST
Burnley fans have arrived at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United.

Following two victories on the spin over Leeds United and Portsmouth, Burnley fans will be in a positive mood ahead of their first fixture against The U’s since a 2-1 victory over 24 years ago.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at the Kassam Stadium for the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyOxford UnitedLeeds UnitedPortsmouthTurf Moor