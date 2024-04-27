25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Old Trafford for important Premier League fixture against Manchester United

Burnley fans have arrived at Old Trafford in positive spirits following the 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend and will be hoping to take advantage of a hit and miss Manchester United side.
By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 27th Apr 2024, 14:45 BST

Did our photographer snap you arriving in Manchester this afternoon?

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Old Trafford for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyManchester UnitedOld TraffordPremier LeagueSheffield UnitedBramall LaneManchester