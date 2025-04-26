25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Loftus Road for Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 26th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
Following the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Monday night which sealed promotion back to the Premier League, Scott Parker takes his men to QPR hoping to take another step towards the Championship title.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Loftus Road before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at Loftus Road for Championship fixture against QPR. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

