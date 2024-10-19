25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Hillsborough for Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 19th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Burnley fans have arrived at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

Following the goalless draw with Preston North End before international break, the Clarets faithful are hopeful Scott Parker’s men can return to action with victory over The Owls.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Hillsborough for the Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffieldHillsboroughSheffield WednesdayPreston North EndTurf MoorScott Parker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice