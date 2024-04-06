The Clarets faithful have witnessed a run of four games without defeat and will be hoping to see their side take all three points from an Everton side that is currently 13 games without a victory, their last coincidentally coming at Turf Moor in December.
Did our photographer snap you arriving to the Turf this evening?
Burnley fans arrive at Goodison Park for the Premier League fixture with Everton. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
