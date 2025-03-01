25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Deepdale for FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 1st Mar 2025, 11:35 BST
Following the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor, the Clarets now turn their attention the the FA Cup and a short trip to Preston North End. Burnley fans will be hoping their side can advance to the quarter finals of the competition that they last won in 1914.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Deepdale before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DeepdaleClaretsPreston North EndSheffield WednesdayTurf Moor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice