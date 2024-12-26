25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Bramall Lane for Boxing Day fixture against Sheffield United

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 26th Dec 2024, 14:27 GMT
Burnley fans have arrived at Bramall Lane for the festive Championship fixture against Sheffield United.

Following the 2-1 victory over Watford at Turf Moor, the Clarets faithful are hopeful Scott Parker’s men can add another three points with victory the Blades and close the gap at the top of the table to one point.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Bramall Lane before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyBramall LaneSheffield UnitedTurf MoorWatfordScott ParkerBlades
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice