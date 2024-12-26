Following the 2-1 victory over Watford at Turf Moor, the Clarets faithful are hopeful Scott Parker’s men can add another three points with victory the Blades and close the gap at the top of the table to one point.
Did our photographer snap you arriving at Bramall Lane before kick off?
1. 1
Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 2
Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 3
Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 4
Burnley fans arrive at Bramhall Lane ahead of the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.