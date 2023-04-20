News you can trust since 1877
21 fan pictures from Burnley's 2-2 draw against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium

Another sell-out crowd of 2,200 supporters made the trip across the Pennines to watch Burnley’s 2-2 draw with Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

By Dan Black
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Scott Twine gave the Clarets a 26th minute lead in South Yorkshire with a wonderfully controlled first-time finish from Connor Roberts’ delivery.

The Millers found a way back into the game just before half-time when Shane Ferguson’s set-piece ricocheted into the net off the toe of Vitinho at the far post.

The visitors restored their lead with just nine minutes remaining when super sub Manuel Benson whipped a stunning effort past novice goalkeeper Robbie Hemfrey.

However, Matt Taylor’s side stole a point in the 85th minute when Chiedozie Ogbene pulled the ball back for substitute George Kelly to fire home.

Were you in attendance on Tuesday night as Vincent Kompany’s league leaders moved to 22 games undefeated in the Championship?

Burnley fans watch on

Burnley fans watch on

Burnley fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Burnley fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Burnley fans watch on

Burnley fans watch on

Burnley fans watch on

Burnley fans watch on

