21 fan and match pictures from Burnley Women's clash against Wolves at Turf Moor

Burnley Women lost their 100 per cent record with a defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Rebecca Sawiuk’s side had started the season with three straight wins, scoring an impressive 17 goals during the process.

But the Clarets were stopped in the tracks at the weekend, suffering a 1-0 defeat as a result of Amber Hughes’ first-half goal.

The result sees Burnley slip down to third place in the the Northern Premier Division of the Women’s National League table with nine points from four matches.

The Clarets are next in action against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, September 15, with the game kicking off at 2pm at the City Ground.

Take a look through our gallery of fan and match pictures from Sunday’s encounter:

Burnley fans at Turf Moor as the Burnley FC Women take on Wolves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Turf Moor as the Burnley FC Women take on Wolves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Turf Moor as the Burnley FC Women take on Wolves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Turf Moor as the Burnley FC Women take on Wolves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from Burnley FC Women v Wolves at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Action from Burnley FC Women v Wolves at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Turf Moor as the Burnley FC Women take on Wolves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Turf Moor as the Burnley FC Women take on Wolves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

