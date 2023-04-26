News you can trust since 1877
19 picture-perfect moments of Burnley fans celebrating clinching the title with victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park

The 2,244 Burnley fans in the Darwen End at Ewood Park will never forget the moment their side were crowned champions on enemy territory.

By Dan Black
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

Manuel Benson’s outrageous winner in the 66th minute ensured the Clarets wrapped up the title with victory over Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire derby.

It stretched the league leaders’ unbeaten run against their rivals to nine games, with this being their sixth win on the bounce, which is a record in this famous old fixture.

Were you pictured amid the pandemonium that followed by our pitch-side photographer?

A Burnley fan watches on

1. 1

A Burnley fan watches on Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley fans celebrate their teams goal

2. 2

Burnley fans celebrate their teams goal Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley fans celebrate their teams goal

3. 3

Burnley fans celebrate their teams goal Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley fans watch their team in action

4. 4

Burnley fans watch their team in action Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

