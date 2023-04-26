The 2,244 Burnley fans in the Darwen End at Ewood Park will never forget the moment their side were crowned champions on enemy territory.
Manuel Benson’s outrageous winner in the 66th minute ensured the Clarets wrapped up the title with victory over Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire derby.
It stretched the league leaders’ unbeaten run against their rivals to nine games, with this being their sixth win on the bounce, which is a record in this famous old fixture.
Were you pictured amid the pandemonium that followed by our pitch-side photographer?
A Burnley fan watches on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Burnley fans celebrate their teams goal Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Burnley fans celebrate their teams goal Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
Burnley fans watch their team in action Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd