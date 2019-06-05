15 Premier League free agents Burnley could sign this summer - including two Champions League winners
A host of players have been released from Premier League clubs - so could Sean Dyche look to take full advantage of the free agent market this summer?
Who might Clarets boss turn to? Here are just 15 free agents Burnley could swoop for before the deadline on August 8.
1. Mohamed Diame
Unlikely to be offered new deal at Newcastle United
Getty
2. Adrian
Released from West Ham United
Getty
3. Ryan Babel
Released by Fulham
Getty
4. Phil Jagielka
Released by Everton
Getty
View more