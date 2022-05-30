'Revenge or Repeat' as Clitheroe draw holders Lowerhouse in Worsley Cup

The holders kept the defence of their crown on track when claiming local bragging rights with a 62-run win over rivals Burnley at the Brooks Foundation Ground.

Meanwhile, Peter Dibb's side, who fell at the final hurdle in front of their own fans last year, wrapped up a nine wicket win over Rishton inside 15 overs at Chatburn Road.

England batsman Haseeb Hameed (61) was the only player to finish in double figures in the away side's 109 all out as youngster Lucas Murphy closed his innings on 3-34. Ali Ross also picked up a competition best 4-15 from 10 overs.

Clitheroe CC celebrate a Sam Halstead wicket

Ross then returned with the bat to hit an unbeaten 37, putting on 58 for the opening wicket alongside Hammad Amin (17) before partnering sub professional Emilio Gay (39 not out) to the finish.

They'll now have the opportunity to avenge last season's defeat at the hands of the West Enders on Sunday, June 19th, with the tie to be staged at Liverpool Road.

"In the Worsley Cup we came out on top against Rishton, who fielded England international Haseeb Hameed," said Dibb.

"He batted brilliantly, but our lads managed to stick to a plan and tie down the other end. Both left arm spinners Ali Ross and young Lucas Murphy bowled extremely well.

"We have drawn Lowerhouse away in the quarter finals of the Worsley Cup, in a repeat of last season's final, so that’s certainly one we will be looking forward to."

The 2017 Lancashire League champions jumped back up to second spot in Division One after securing a five-wicket win away at Walsden.

Sub professional Luke Procter took 4-45 and Ross picked up 3-10 to bowl the hosts out for 131 at Scott Street as their last seven wickets went for a total of just 16 runs.

Procter then hit an unbeaten 56, including seven fours and a six, to lead Clitheroe home in the 36th over. He added 101 for the fifth wicket with Sam Mulligan (43) after Joe Gale (3-36) had taken three wickets to reduce the visitors to 30-4.

"Sunday was probably our biggest game of the weekend," Dibb said. "Playing away at Walsden is never easy and winning there is even harder.

"To walk away with 12 points was a huge lift in our league campaign. Sub professional Luke Proctor was brilliant with both bat and bowl and he was backed up on the bowling front by Sam Halstead, Ali Ross and Jack Dewhurst.

"After a tricky start to our run chase we showed character and depth. Sam Mulligan once again showed his class alongside Luke Proctor. The pair of them batted brilliantly to get us over the line.

"We’re now just two points off the top and play Norden who are in top spot this weekend (at home). If we can win that and string three or four wins together then I think we could start to see us create some daylight at the top of the table.

"It’s certainly been a good start, but we need to keep our levels and standards high if we’re going to be celebrating some silverware in September."

Finally, Clitheroe beat East Lancs by seven wickets in the JWL Bitter Group at Alexandra Meadows.

Chasing the home side's 91-7, with Ali Ross (2-16) and Sam Halstead (2-29) taking a couple of wickets apiece, the visitors had victory wrapped up with five overs to spare.

Kyle O'Connor hit a run-a-ball 49 before the combination of Ahmed Khan and professional Umega Chaturanga denied him a half-century while paid man Faizan Riaz (12) and Jack Dewhurst (13 not out) added double figures to the tally.