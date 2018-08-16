Pickup’s Burnley can’t sit back and relax just yet

Dan Pickup’s Burnley can’t get too comfortable just yet in the Lancashire League.

The Worsley Cup finalists look like they could have a fight on their hands in their bid to qualify for next season’s top tier.

With the division splitting in to two groups of 12, Burnley still have it all to do to make the cut.

They’re currently 11th in the table, treading water on the northern side of the league’s equator, and have both Rochdale and Todmorden hot on their heels.

With six games remaining Pickup’s men have accumulated 119 points while their rivals are in striking distance.

Burnley host fifth place Norden at the MyProtein Turf Moor tomorrow in the first game of a double-header and the weekend finishes with a trip to Hare Hill where they face Littleborough.

The club’s remaining games are: Colne (a), Great Harwood (h), Rochdale (a) and East Lancashire (h).

Read will be hoping that home is where the heart is ahead of this weekend’s double header in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

After capitalising on setbacks for leaders Oswaldtwistle Immanuel and title-chasing Settle last time out, Andrew Rushton’s side now have the opportunity to become genuine contenders for the championship.

Following victory over Barnoldswick at Whalley Road, where the skipper posted 36 runs, they’ll now welcome Brinscall on Saturday and Euxton on Sunday.

Padiham will be hoping to widen the gap between themselves and Barnoldswick in the Ribblesdale Cricket League this weekend.

Just five points separate the rivals in the fight for survival in Senior League A with only a handfui of fixtures remaining this term.

The Ramsbottom Cup champions, who gained promotion last season when holding off Ribblesdale Wanderers, travel to Back Lane to take on Baxenden on Saturday before they welcome Brinscall to the Arbories on Sunday.