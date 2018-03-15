New Lancashire deals for pace pair Bailey and Mahmood

Fast bowlers Saqib Mahmood and Tom Bailey have signed extended contracts with Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Mahmood, who has been in Australia and the West Indies with the England Lions over the winter, took 12 wickets in Championship cricket last year, with a best of 4-50 in the first innings of the season-ending win over Surrey at Emirates Old Trafford.

He was the last man to dismiss Kumar Sangakkara in first-class cricket, his most prized scalp to date.

He has also been selected for the North-South series in the Caribbean this month.

The 21 year-old from Rochdale has come through the Lancashire Cricket Academy and made his debut for the Red Rose in 2015. He has been part of the England Lions set up for the last two years.

Mahmood, who has signed a contract until 2020, said: “I love playing for the Red Rose and it’s going to be an extremely exciting few years ahead for Lancashire with the talented squad we’ve got.

“I have loved my time with the England Lions over the winter and I can’t wait for the season to get started now.

“I’m determined to establish myself in the first team in all competitions this year and help Lancashire win some silverware.”

Bailey, who also graduated the Lancashire Cricket Academy, made his debut for the Club in 2012 and took 26 wickets in nine matches last summer, helping the Red Rose secure a second-placed finish in Division One.

The 26 year-old took his maiden five-wicket haul against Middlesex in the penultimate game of the season – his first appearance at Lord’s – and struck his second first-class 50 in the home Championship win over Middlesex at Southport.

Bailey, who has signed a new contract until 2019, said: “I’ve grown up through the system and playing for the Red Rose means everything to me.

“It’s a very exciting time to be at Emirates Old Trafford and we’re all determined to win more trophies.”

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “It’s great news that Saqib and Tom have both extended their contracts.It’s vital that we have strength in depth in our seam bowling department and both players will have an important role to play in the coming years.”