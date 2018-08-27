Lowerhouse maintain challenge as duo reach league milestones

Charlie Cottam and Paddy Martin reached Lancashire League milestones as Lowerhouse maintained their title challenge.

The three-time title-winning West Enders skipper, who handed the captaincy to Ben Heap, passed 5,000 runs in a 45-run win over fourth placed Darwen at The Brooks Foundation Ground while Martin took his 250th wicket.

Lowerhouse have won 17 of the 19 fixtures that they’ve played this season but, oweing to Sunday’s washout, it looks all the more likely that Walsden will be crowned champions.

With just two games remaining the league leaders need just nine points to clinch the title in their maiden season in the division.

Lowerhouse, now six points clear of third place Ramsbottom, and 16 points adrift of the table toppers, have certainly kept things interesting heading in to the penultimate weekend.

Sub professional Mark Cosgrove top scored with 65 from 80 balls in the home side’s 188-4 finish in a 45 overs a-side game.

After losing skipper Heap (4) in the first over, Cottam hit four boundaries on his way to making 27 as he added 61 for the second wicket with Joe Martin (33).

Title-winning professional Francois Haasbroek also posted a half-century from 82 balls as he combined with Cosgrove to put on 116 for the fourth wicket before the Australian was run out off the last ball of the innings.

Martin took 4-32 and Haasbroek 3-47 to dismiss Darwen for 143. Sub professional Dane Vilas made 49, skipper Mark Friend 28 and Reece Davies 21.

Burnley, who were involved in Twenty20 Finals Day on Bank Holiday Monday as the Express went to print, taking on hosts Ramsbottom in the semi-final at Acre Bottom, coasted to a seven-wicket win in the mini-derby against Colne.

Sub professional Dieter Klein took 5-23 and Cole Hayman 3-24 to dismiss Colne for 84 at The Horsfield.

Kenton Rhodes made 23 and David Spokes 19 in the home sides innings.

Liam Bedford posted 31, Matt Roberts 17 and David Brown 22 for Burnley as they got over the line in the 17th over.

Lowerhouse host Rishton at Liverpool Road on Sunday while Burnley take on Rochdale at Redbrook.