Jimmy finishes as top test bowler!

James Anderson finished the year top of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

And he is closing in on Glenn McGrath’s title as Test cricket’s most prolific seamer.

The “Burnley Express” has been England’s best bowler as they have lost the Ashes down under, again more than holding his own.

The 35-year-old overtook Courtney Walsh on the all-time Test wicket list during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and now has only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and McGrath ahead of him, with 522 to his name ahead of the final Test.

McGrath took 563 Test wickets in a 14-year career, but Anderson claimed 55 at an average of 17.58 in 2017, and there is plenty of life in him yet.

He topped the ICC World Test rankings with a rating of 892, ahead of Kagiso Rabada of South Africa (883) and Ravindra Jadeja of India (870).