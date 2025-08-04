Burnley Cricket Club calls on fans to “fill Turf Moor” for the 99th J.W. Lees Worsley Cup Final

Burnley Cricket Club is calling on the town to turn out in full voice on Sunday as it hosts the 99th J.W. Lees Worsley Cup Final at Turf Moor.

The reigning Lancashire League champions take on Ramsbottom Cricket Club in a mouthwatering clash that gets under way at 12-30pm.

“This is the biggest match in the cup season of our local game and we want every Burnley cricket fan to be part of it,” said Bharat Tripathi, former-club captain, multiple-times winner of the competition and one of the Worsley Cup Final organisers. “It’s not just about cricket – it’s going to be a full day and evening of entertainment with food, live music and a party atmosphere for all ages.”

Cup final fever

Tickets are on sale for the all-ticket event, priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for concessions (under 16s and over 65s). E-tickets can be bought in advance via burnleycricketclub.com/final and scanned at the gate for faster entry. Cash and card payment will also be available on the day.

Should weather get in the way, the reserve date is Saturday, August 16. All tickets from the original date will still be valid. Burnley and Ramsbottom members will also need to purchase tickets, as this is a cup fixture.

What to expect on the day

Spectators can enter through the main gate on Belvedere Road or via Burnley Football Club’s car park on Harry Potts Way. Car parking inside the cricket ground is reserved for players and officials, but additional spaces will be available at the football ground.

Once inside, fans will find a full day of activity on and off the pitch. The club’s pavilion bar will serve alcoholic and soft drinks, with a dedicated J.W. Lees bar and additional outdoor can bars to help reduce queues. The tea room will be open with a range of cold sandwiches, cakes and traditional refreshments.

From 11.30am, a pop-up street food village will also open its shutters, featuring:

Serrano’s Pizza – freshly made wood-fired pizza

Ground Up – smash burgers and gourmet grilled cheese

La Sicilia – artisan ice cream and desserts

Visitors are welcome to bring their own food and soft drinks, but are reminded that alcohol and BBQs are not permitted due to licensing regulations. And once the final ball is bowled and the trophy is lifted, the celebration continues indoors with live music from Electric Neon – a high-energy 80s and 90s tribute duo known locally for their live shows.

Visit burnleycricketclub.com/final to buy yours and be part of what promises to be one of the most memorable days in the town’s cricketing calendar.