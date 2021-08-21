Burnley captain Dan Pickup to play in Old Trafford final before watching club legend Jimmy Anderson feature in England's Test Match at the same venue!

England bowler James Anderson and India captain Virat Kohli have a frank discussion during day four of the Second LV= Insurance Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 15, 2021 in London, England.

But the Burnley captain has business to attend to before he’s able to watch club legend Jimmy Anderson in action at Old Trafford.

That’s because the 35-year-old, and his team-mates, will be appearing at the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club first.

England’s second oldest Test venue, which hosted the first Ashes Test on these shores in July 1884, will stage the LCFKO Cup Final on Sunday.

Burnley CC skipper Dan Pickup

The defending Lancashire League champions — who secured a six-wicket win over Middleton and a four-wicket win at Crompton to stay in contention for the title — will take on Ormskirk.

“We are buzzing because it’s the first time that we’ve reached the final of this competition,” said Pickup.

“We’ve flirted with it a couple of times, but we’ve been beaten semi-finalists twice now. The carrot of an Old Trafford final has been a huge motivator for us.”

Pickup will be in the stands to see if Anderson — who has a stand named in his honour at the venue — can add to his 626 wickets and close in on Shane Warne’s total (708).

He is, however, excited to make a little piece of history of his own beforehand.

“I’ve been to Old Trafford plenty of times to watch cricket. I’m there to watch the Test Match on September 10th.

“I’ve been there a lot of times as a supporter and never thought I’d have the opportunity to play there. It will feel odd and might take some getting used to.

“These opportunities are the crowning glory of any amateur cricketers’ careers.

“It only happens once in a lifetime for some of us. For most it’s the only chance they’ll get to play at a ground like that.