Burnley Tennis Club finals day

There were some hugely competitive matches with the standout performer being Ethan Herron who won the singles title, beating Joe Barlow in straight sets in a high-quality match.

It was revenge for Herron who, alongside his partner Marley Byrne, had lost to Barlow and his brother Matt in the doubles via a champion’s tie-break.

Christine Holt claimed the women’s title beating Iqraa Mahmood 7-5 6-4 while Barlow partnered Esther Kitchen to win the mixed doubles after a close two-set win over Chris Rowell and Jo Heywood.

Esther kitchen, Joe Barlow, Joe Heywood, Chris Rowell

Nick Holt claimed the plate singles, beating Craig Salmon 6-4 6-7 10-7. Holt then took part in another marathon match to win the plate men’s doubles as he and his partner Jack Thoburn overcame Simon Stec and Danny Fleming 7-5 3-6 10-8.

Emma Barker claimed the ladies’ plate singles, beating Chloe Marchant after a thrilling 12-10 champion’s tie-break.

David Whittaker and Khalid Mahmood were too strong for Mike Guy and Brendan ??? in the veterans’ doubles final while Mick Day and Alistair Baldocke beat Michael Li and Paul Fryer in the veterans’ plate doubles.

Heywood and Mahmood claimed the Division One ladies’ doubles title ahead of the Donna Livesey & Holt and Julie Addison & Petra ??? partnerships. Kathryn ?? and Hannah ??? won the Division two title, beating Rina Peyton & Debbie Toms.

Simon Stec, Jack Thoburn, Nick Holt

Mick and Debbie Toms lost the plate mixed doubles to Matt Barlow and Chloe Marchant.

Iqraa Mahmood and David Whittaker

Chloe Marchant and Emma Barker

Michael Li and Mick Toms

Joe and Matt Barlow

Craig Salmon and Nick Holt

Rina Peyton and Debbie Toms

Iqraa Mahmood and Donna Livesey