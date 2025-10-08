Burnley Rugby RUFC weekend results

going for the try
Our 1st XV battled through Storm Amy on Saturday to take on Ashton-under-Lyne and what a performance it was!

Another strong defensive display saw the lads hold their opponents to nil once again, continuing an incredible start to the season.

Burnley RUFC 29 - Ashton-under-Lyne 0

We now sit 2nd in Counties 3 ADM, level on points with top spot! The pressure’s on, and the boys are flying!

tackle

Unfortunately, the 2nd XV fixture was postponed due to the weather and will be rescheduled for a later date.

pitchero.com/clubs/burnleyrugbyclub

facebook.com/OfficialBurnleyRUFC

youtube.com/@BurnleyRugbyVideo

