Burnley Rugby RUFC weekend results
Our 1st XV battled through Storm Amy on Saturday to take on Ashton-under-Lyne and what a performance it was!
Another strong defensive display saw the lads hold their opponents to nil once again, continuing an incredible start to the season.
Burnley RUFC 29 - Ashton-under-Lyne 0
We now sit 2nd in Counties 3 ADM, level on points with top spot! The pressure’s on, and the boys are flying!
Unfortunately, the 2nd XV fixture was postponed due to the weather and will be rescheduled for a later date.