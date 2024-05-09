Burnley nurses encouraged to take part in local parkrun to mark International Nurses Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nurses from Burnley are being encouraged to head down to their local parkrun to mark International Nurses Day this Saturday 11th May.The call forms part of a wider campaign from the charity, as they look to encourage nurses in England, Scotland and Wales, to run jog, walk or volunteer at their local course.

Health Partnerships Lead at parkrun UK and Royal college of GPs Lifestyle and Physical activity lead, Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi, said: “Nurses are such a vital part of the NHS workforce, prioritising their wellbeing is paramount.

“These parkrun events are a chance to embrace movement, community, and nature and offer nurses nationwide a joyful celebration, as well as a collective ‘thank you’ from parkrunners, walkers and volunteers for their dedicated service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In each stride and shared moment, we express gratitude to nurses reminding them that their efforts are not only seen but deeply appreciated.”

parkrun

The Chief Nursing Officers and Chief Midwifery Officers of the UK have joined parkrun in encouraging nurses and midwives to register for their local parkrun event and take part on certain days to mark International Day of the Midwife (5th May) and International Nurses Day.

Anyone can register for parkrun and take part in an event on Saturday 11 May, with NHS colleagues encouraged to wear NHS blue or fancy dress and share social media posts on the day.

parkrun’s mission is to transform health and happiness by empowering people to come together, to be active and to be social outdoors in their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Health and Wellbeing at parkrun, Chrissie Wellington, added: “We are thrilled to be celebrating International Nurses Day at parkrun and look forward to welcoming the amazing staff from across these professions to parkrun events on 11 May.

“Whether they walk, jog, run or volunteer, this is a wonderful opportunity for nurses, their colleagues, family and friends to come together, while raising awareness of the importance of connection and activity to people’s health and wellbeing.”

As a charity, parkrun have a community of over nine million registered ‘parkrunners’ and up to 300,000 people take part in parkrun every week.

Over the next five years they want to grow their weekly participants to over half a million.