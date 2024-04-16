Burnley martial artists become youngest in UK and Europe to achieve award

Lucas Green age 10 and William Newhouse age 12 are the youngest in the UK and Europe to have achieved Cadet Level 1 in Balintawak.
By Laura GreenContributor
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lucas Green age 10 and William Newhouse age 12 both from Burnley have been apart of Satori Ryu Martial Arts Association at Burnley Martial Arts Academy for a number of years.

Around 6 months ago both of the young gents took on a new challenge in Balintawak Centre of Excellence, training every Monday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Monday 15th April 2024 they both graded and bot showed great skills and knowledge.

Left: William Newhouse, age 12, Middle: Lucas Green age 10, Right: Sensei Steven BakerLeft: William Newhouse, age 12, Middle: Lucas Green age 10, Right: Sensei Steven Baker
Left: William Newhouse, age 12, Middle: Lucas Green age 10, Right: Sensei Steven Baker

After an intense grading they were both awarded Cadet Level 1 in Balintawak/B3 making them the youngest two participants in UK & Europe to have achieved this.

None of this would have been possible without Sensei Steven Baker putting his time and faith into both lads and for Lucas and William themselves putting in the time a dedication.

Related topics:EuropeBurnley