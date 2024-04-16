Burnley martial artists become youngest in UK and Europe to achieve award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucas Green age 10 and William Newhouse age 12 both from Burnley have been apart of Satori Ryu Martial Arts Association at Burnley Martial Arts Academy for a number of years.

Around 6 months ago both of the young gents took on a new challenge in Balintawak Centre of Excellence, training every Monday evening.

On Monday 15th April 2024 they both graded and bot showed great skills and knowledge.

Left: William Newhouse, age 12, Middle: Lucas Green age 10, Right: Sensei Steven Baker

After an intense grading they were both awarded Cadet Level 1 in Balintawak/B3 making them the youngest two participants in UK & Europe to have achieved this.