Burnley Cricket League marks two-year anniversary of artificial wickets at Towneley Park

The Burnley District Cricket League is celebrating the two-year anniversary of a major milestone — the successful installation of artificial wickets at Towneley Park. This improvement followed a visit by officials from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Lancashire Cricket Board (LCB), arranged by the League in August 2023.

Thanks to the support of the ECB and LCB, we now have excellent artificial wickets that are making a real difference to the standard and accessibility of cricket in Burnley,” said Syed Ejaz Hussain, Chairman of Burnley District Cricket League. “This league provides opportunities for local, young, and talented players — and everyone is welcome to join us.”

The League also acknowledges the ongoing support of Burnley Borough Council, with special thanks to Councillor Afrasaib Anwar, Leader of the Council, and Councillor and former MP Gordon Birtwistle for their dedication and backing throughout the process.

The artificial wickets have played a key role in reviving and sustaining grassroots cricket in the town, offering a reliable and inclusive facility for training and matches across the season.