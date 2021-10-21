Unbeaten boxer Joshua Holmes is a 'World champion' in the making!

Stablemate Jack Massey – who is also on the books at Maree Boxing – was the protagonist at the Premier Suite within Bolton White’s Hotel on this occasion.

The Phoenix Camp star will challenge Belgian Bilal Laggoune for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Cruiserweight title — a belt previously held by the likes of

Antonia Tarver, Tommy Hearns, James Toney, Mairis Briedis and Marco Huck.

Phoenix Camp phenomenon Josh Holmes

Holmes will feature on the undercard on November 26th, which will be the flagship show of Fight Academy's revolutionary partnership with broadcasters Fightzone.

However, the 26-year-old's manager is certain that he will soon be the one addressing the world's media while his image adorns the backdrop.

The super-featherweight, according to Maree, is a world champion in the making. "He's a world champion!

"I know boxing, there aren't many people in the country who are as involved as me at the moment, I've probably got the biggest stable in the country, and I'm telling everybody now that Josh Holmes will be a world champion," he said.

Joshua Holmes - represented by Maree Boxing - in action

"We'll get him there, his talent deserves it, he really is that special. I've known him for all these years, I've seen his development and how he improves frighteningly, I've seen what he's doing in the gym, the people he's sparring with.

"A lot of people behind the scenes know how good Josh is, his trainer Robert Rimmer has got a good track record of bringing these young talented lads through and he's raving about him.

"We're all very excited about Josh. I'm not disparaging any of the other boxers that we've had, but I think he's going to go on to be the best boxer we've had in this East Lancs area.

"It won't be long before Josh is fighting for a world title and if we can do it in East Lancashire again, like Jack [Massey] is, then great!"

Josh Holmes' ring walk ahead of his appearance at the Sheffield Arena. Credit: Karen Priestley.

Holmes stretched his professional record to eight without blemish, accounting for every single round in the process, when outpointing Michael Horabin at Colne Muni last month.

His team are eager to step things up in his next outing — with an eight-round contest anticipated — though his development plan will remain carefully mapped out.

Maree said: "We're going to give Josh a test this time around and he's ready for it. Josh is ready for title fights now, but we've just got to be careful in terms of allowing him to have that building process, which every boxer should have.

"When you have a fighter who is as special and as talented as Josh there's that risk of getting too excited and rushing it too much.

"We've just got to take a step back and be steady, but we're going to take the brakes off a little bit.

"He's going to have a test, he's going to have his first eight-rounder, it will be a live opponent and it's time for him to show everyone what we know he's all about.

"It's hard to not let them go, but in Josh we've got somebody very special. I'll do my best to keep the brakes on until we know he's ready."

He added: "He'll train alongside Jack now and he'll see what goes into this camp for a big 12-round title fight. He'll watch that, he'll be at the weigh in, he'll absorb it all, so when it becomes Josh's turn it will almost be second nature to him.

"He's already had a bit of pressure when topping the bill in his hometown so this will be another bit of pressure with cameras, lights and everything else that comes with it. This sort of development for a fighter like Josh is fantastic. It's another step towards the destination we want to get to.