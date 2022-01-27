Shayne Singleton set for sensational return to boxing after four-and-a-half year hiatus!

BRENTWOOD, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Bradley Skeete (left) in boxing action against against /Shayne Singleton during the British Welterweight Title at Brentwood Centre on June 2, 2017 in Brentwood, England. (Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

Shayne Singleton is set to make a sensational return to the ring in a bid to right the wrongs of his not-so-grand adieu.

The ex-WBC International champion feels he has unfinished business after a contentious decision prompted his early retirement.

Singleton, now 32, was controversially out-pointed by Peter McDonagh at the Manchester Arena in September 2017.

Shayne Singleton and Adil Anwar trade punches during the Vacant WBC International Silver Welterweight Championship fight between Shayne Singleton and Adil Anwar at Manchester Arena on May 07, 2016 in Manchester, England.

“I needed some closure on my career, which I’ve never had,” he said.

“I don’t think that I lost that last fight.

“I watched it back recently for the first time in more than three years and I still think I won it.”

The animosity between the two rivals was palpable as they exchanged insults at the top table as Hennessey Sports hosted the press conference at the Midland Hotel.

Tensions continued to heighten as the pair went head-to-head for the first time, with security eventually stepping in to intervene, before tempers flared at the weigh-in.

Both were hit with bans for the altercation, but the tendentious manner in which fight night played out was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Singleton.

He said: “I was treated badly from start to finish with the press conference, the weigh in, the gloves they tried to make me wear, they didn’t play my ring walk track, the result, my ban, loss of wages, so I’ve never had closure on that.”

But after flirting with a comeback previously, he’s finally ready to re-write the conclusion to his story.

Singleton, a three-weight champion, who came out on top of a bloodied battle with Curtis Woodhouse for the English title, has partnered up with Curtis Gargano at Mick Mulcahy’s base in Milnrow.

Singleton, who has been coaching at Wachira Fight and Fitness in Colne, said: “I’m loving life. I’ve always wanted to do it but a little change of lifestyle recently, getting back involved in boxing, and looking at things in a completely different light, has given me a push.

“I wanted to live a clean life again and be around the sport.

“I wanted to have another pop at it so I went up to Curtis’ [Gargano] gym and sparred Seamus [Devlin] and I felt good. I didn’t want to get five years down the line and start having regrets.

“I want to fight, I’m not old in boxing terms and I’ve got the fire back in my belly.”

Singleton, from Colne, added: “I’ve had a bit of time out now, I fell out of love with the sport, I lost my way in life, but now I’ve got a feeling inside that I haven’t had for years. I’ve got that buzz back.

“I’m looking at 12 to 14 weeks from now. I don’t know where it’ll be, but Curtis is speaking to a few people. People are getting confused because he’s a manager for journeymen, but Jon Pegg managed journeymen and he signed Sam Eggington.

“Look what he’s achieved. This is the right option because Curtis deals with Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, DAZN, Steve Woods, Pat Barrett, MTK Global, he deals with all of them. I’m not tied to one promoter and fighting every week at Colne Muni.”