Sandygate ABC supremo Reece Farnhill set to feature on Jack "One Smack" Massey's first World title defence

The 24-year-old Sandygate ABC ace, who made his debut on Dennis Hobson Jr's show in May, will step out in front of the Fightzone cameras once again as Jack "One Smack" Massey makes the first defence of his IBO world cruiserweight title at Bolton Whites Hotel on April 30th.

The ex-Ribble Valley ABC fighter, who was ringside when the Chapel champion saw off Belgian Bilal Laggoune in November, is expected to step back up to six rounds for fight number five.

Farnhill moved up from four rounds for the first time in mid-December when stopping fellow prospect Rob Magill within a minute of the second round at Colne Muni. He followed that up with a first-round TKO against Kyle Paevie at the same venue earlier this month.

Reece Farnhill, left, in action

Maree said: "When we get a fighter that's turning over from the amateurs you have to refine them ready for the pro circuit. When you're trying to transition a fighter it's all about how you're going to break an opponent down, so it's not about just attacking the head and point-scoring, it's about targeting the body as well.

"Reece has been doing that since his first fight and that's how he got to his last opponent. He hurt him upstairs then, when he protected himself, Reece transferred downstairs. Reece was all over him and that was a pro style.

"That's what has impressed me; it's like you're working with a veteran pro and he's only had four fights. It's incredible."

For anyone unable to get to Bolton on the night, the card will be shown on the Fightzone app – for free.

Sandygate ABC ace Reece Farnhill with coach Andy Howcroft at Colne Muni

The boxing channel has made the decision to scrap subscription charges for current and new UK subscribers for three months, before moving to a new monthly charge of £1.99 for all.

Maree continued: "It's refreshing because his attitude is incredible, he's a smashing kid. In terms of boxing, if you were to go on a computer and design your 'perfect boxer', it'd probably come up with Reece because he ticks all the boxes.