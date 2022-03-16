Sandygate ABC ace Reece Farnhill is like "The Terminator", says manager Kevin Maree

What you see is what you get with the Sandygate ABC ace, who is already causing quite a stir in the super-middleweight division.

There's nothing flashy about the 24-year-old; he isn't one for 'trash' talk, flamboyant attire, extravagant entrances, or social media selfies.

The Sabden star generally keeps himself to himself, while allowing his performances in the ring do the necessary marketing.

Sandygate ABC Super-middleweight Reece Farnhill with coach Andy Howcroft

"You want boxers to be able to market themselves, but when they're as good as Reece, they're already doing their talking," said Maree.

"We all know and love Burnley, it's a proper working class town with solid people and I don't think they'd really get behind anybody who was flash or arrogant. Reece is your typical no-nonsense Burnley lad who does his business.

"He just wants to turn up with his kit bag, get in the ring and demolish his opponent. He doesn't care about his ring music, he doesn't care where his changing room is, or what gloves he's got, he just wants to fight.

"I think Reece will be okay because his talent is shining. He doesn't need to be out there talking, I'm not going to put any pressure on him to do social media because he'll entertain. He'll guarantee to put on one hell of a show!"

Shayne Singleton, Sam Larkin, Blue Butterworth, Craig Withnell, Shaun Horsfall and Tony Bird were all ringside at Colne Muni to see Farnhill take the fourth scalp of his professional career.

The ex-Ribble Valley ABC fighter claimed his second stoppage in succession with a first round demolition job over Romford novice Kyle Paevie.

England Boxing’s former Northern Area champion needed just two minutes and 15 seconds to get the job done as referee Andy Brook stepped in to intervene.

Maree continued: "He's just a beast. It's frightening to think just how good he could be. He's going to be a star, it's just as simple as that.

"We gave him a test on Saturday. He [Kyle] was well up for the fight and Reece just demolished him. The kid, afterwards, told me that he'd never seen anything like that, he just drowned him.

"He's a machine, I don't know how you can break this lad. With his temperament, he's like the Terminator. He just lives for boxing. It's good because it's his ability that is going to have to sell him, given that he doesn't do social media, he doesn't give many interviews."

Farnhill will look to get his first six-round bout under his belt when he returns to action next month.

He’ll feature on the undercard of Jack Massey’s International Boxing Organization World Cruiser Title defence at Bolton Whites Hotel on April 30th.

Massey, a stablemate of unbeaten super-featherweight Josh Holmes, claimed a famous victory in November when stopping Belgian foe Bilal Laggoune on Dennis Hobson Jnr’s flagship TV show.