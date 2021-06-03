Sandygate ABC ace Reece Farnhill gets straight to the point on professional debut!

Reece Farnhill

Scott Williams was no match for the debutant, who impressed over four rounds on the undercard of Kash Ali’s knockout victory over Tomas Salek.

The 23-year-old proved to be a natural in front of the camera; shining on centre stage as Dennis Hobson’s Fight Academy hosted another night of championship boxing in the Sheffield Arena car park.

The former Ribble Valley ABC had to wait patiently for his milestone moment, having signed terms with Maree Boxing in September, but good things come to those who wait, as the old adage suggests.

Reece Farnhill

“It was really good,” he said.

“I was a little bit nervous at first, especially given that I haven’t fought in two years, but I was fine once I got going.

“It just felt like I hadn’t been out of the ring.

“It just felt usual, like any other fight. Being out for so long didn’t affect me.

Reece Farnhill

“I always try to keep myself fit, I’m never out of the gym.

“I’m always out running or on my bike so I was ready.

“Making my debut and getting that first win meant a lot to me.

“Making my professional debut is something that I’ve always wanted to do so it was nice to finally get out there and do it, especially on a big stage like that.”

It didn’t take long for the stabilizers to come off.

As soon as Farnhill landed that first hefty blow, which forced Williams to recoil, the four-time North West titlist applied the pressure, without putting himself at any unnecessary risk.

He showed maturity beyond his years, remaining measured and disciplined when others may have tried to force the issue, and was deservedly awarded the all-important decision on points.

Farnhill said: “Everything just felt a lot more professional.

“I made my entrance with a camera pointing in my face and there was a proper commentary team.

“It was fun.

“I felt calm during my performance.

“I didn’t go in there too eager and I got through the rounds comfortably so I know that I can push a lot harder if necessary.

“I just did my best to stay disciplined to ensure that I got the win rather than taking any risks.

“Once we were into the final round I did my best not to get involved.

“I could sense that I was ahead.

“When I first hit him he tucked up and went into survival mode.

“That made it quite difficult because he didn’t give me any openings.

“It was like hitting a punch bag at times.”

Farnhill joined the likes of Warren Stowe, Blue Butterworth, Shayne Singleton, Chris O’Brien, Shaun Horsfall, Stuart McFadyen and Sam Larkin in winning his professional bow, though he is the first ever to do it fighting out of the Hammerton Street hub.

And he’s ready to put Burnley back on the map in boxing.

“I want to stay busy and build on that,” he said.

“I know what it’s all about now.

“It was all new to us at the beginning - including my coaches (Andy Howcroft and Shane Armer) - but we’ve done it now.

“We don’t have any active professional boxers from around here so it would be good to put this area on the map and get some good nights of boxing organised in Burnley.”