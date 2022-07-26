Joy of six for Sandygate ABC ace Reece Farnhill

The 24-year-old controlled the contest at Oldham Leisure Centre with a typically measured and voluminous performance on Frank Duffin's promotion.

The unbeaten Sandygate ABC ace dominated behind the jab after the two rivals touched gloves and he was soon following up with robust right hands as he settled into a rhythm.

Mamedov, meanwhile, on the back of a rare success over Craig Miles at the same venue a week earlier, was erratic and rambunctious, as he struggled to gauge his distances while swinging shots into the ether.

Sandygate ABC star Reece Farnhill in action

Farnhill, who listened to instruction from manager Kevin Maree and coach Andy Howcroft in his corner, was initially content attacking down the middle, finding a way through without the need for bells and whistles.

After breaking from character, to end the opening chapter with a sweet uppercut, the home fighter resorted to type, getting back to basics, flicking out his jab and keeping busy.

His 33-year-old foe, who resides in Hampshire, was as unsteady as the South Coast sea in stormy weather on occasions, as he dropped his guard, left himself open and felt the full force of his opponent's devastating power.

The former four-time North West amateur champion increased the intensity as the bout reached its halfway point, landing shots at will as Mamedov's energy and threat diminished.

A big left hand from Farnhill crept under the glove of Mamedov to set the tone for the fourth as the physical and mental torment on his face started to become visible. The Russian continued to walk on to shots, taking further punishment as he grew increasingly exasperated, but he refused to budge.

A second wind seemingly caught Farnhill by surprise at the start of the penultimate round, but the favourite soon retaliated to get back on top as he got to work on the ropes.

Mamedov came off worst in an unaesthetic slugfest as he was momentarily discombobulated, requiring the frame of Farnhill to remain upright, and even when the Burnley boxer's productivity became laboured in the finale, he was able to get in the pocket and land from all angles as his opponents' guard dropped.