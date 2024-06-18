Burnley boxer makes it four out of four

By Kelvyn FoleyContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
A boxer from Burnley has secured another victory in her first year.

Layla Khan (16) from Love abc travelled to Motherwell to take on Ambra Pannozzo from Sparta boxing club. The Blessed Trinity student started the contest strongly giving her taller opponent a standing 8 count after the first exchange.

After the end of a dominating first round, Layla reverted back to boxing her opponent and displaying great use of footwork and counters.

Though being well ahead on the judges scorecards, Layla put her foot on the gas in the final round demonstrating combinations on her opponent making it four wins out of four bouts inside her first year of taking up the sport.

Layla Khan would like to thank her sponsors RPC, Antifall, Mortys Cafe, Acorn chimney sweeps and BrownRock Technology for supporting her on her boxing journey.

