Burnley boxer makes it four out of four

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boxer from Burnley has secured another victory in her first year.

Layla Khan (16) from Love abc travelled to Motherwell to take on Ambra Pannozzo from Sparta boxing club. The Blessed Trinity student started the contest strongly giving her taller opponent a standing 8 count after the first exchange.

After the end of a dominating first round, Layla reverted back to boxing her opponent and displaying great use of footwork and counters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though being well ahead on the judges scorecards, Layla put her foot on the gas in the final round demonstrating combinations on her opponent making it four wins out of four bouts inside her first year of taking up the sport.