Boxing Day Charity Target Shoot

Hunters Target Sports and Tameside Pistol Shooting Host Charity Boxing Day Target Shooting Competition

Hunters Target Sports, in collaboration with Tameside Pistol Shooting, successfully hosted a charity Boxing Day target shooting competition at their Padiham facility. The event brought together local sports enthusiasts and community members to raise funds for two essential causes: Station Tavern Ashton and Church on the Street Burnley, both dedicated to supporting the homeless.

Participants of all experience levels took part in the friendly but competitive shooting event, held at the state-of-the-art Hunters Target Sports range in Padiham. The event was more than just a showcase of marksmanship; it was an opportunity for the community to come together and make a real difference. All proceeds from the competition, including entry fees, donations, and raffles, were directed towards providing support for homeless individuals and families in need.

One of the special guests at the event was Bishop Michael Fleming of Church on the Street Burnley. Bishop Fleming, a strong advocate for the homeless, took a moment to address the attendees and express his gratitude for their generosity. “We are incredibly grateful for the funds raised today,” he said. “This money will go directly towards our ‘Coats and Shoes for Kids at Christmas’ appeal, helping to provide warm coats and shoes for children in need this winter. These items are essential, especially during the cold weather, and will make a significant difference to families struggling this season.”

The "Coats and Shoes for Kids at Christmas" appeal has been a vital initiative by Church on the Street Burnley, ensuring that children in the local area have the basic necessities they need to stay warm during the winter. The funds raised from this event will go directly towards purchasing coats, shoes, and other winter essentials for children in the community.

Station Tavern Ashton and Church on the Street Burnley both continue to offer critical support to individuals facing homelessness, particularly during the winter months. The success of the event will help these charities continue their outreach programs, ensuring that those in need receive food, shelter, and essential services.

“We are proud to have hosted this event and to see so many people come together in support of these important causes,” said a spokesperson for Hunters Target Sports. “It’s great to see our community getting involved in a way that has a tangible impact on those who need it most.”

In addition to the competition, local businesses and volunteers played a key role in the success of the event, with the after-party and raffle adding to the festive atmosphere. The generosity of everyone involved ensured that even more funds were raised for the charities.

Both Station Tavern Ashton and Church on the Street Burnley were present to personally thank participants for their contributions. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the homeless and helping families in need, providing them with the warmth and resources they need during the cold winter months.

Looking ahead, organizers are already planning for next year’s Boxing Day competition, hoping to expand the event and raise even more money for local causes. This year’s event at Hunters Target Sports in Padiham, however, stands as a shining example of how sports and community involvement can come together to address important social issues.